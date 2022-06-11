1 inmate dead, 2 hospitalized after fight broke out at Orleans Parish Justice Center

Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Three inmates at the Orleans Parish Justice Center had to be hospitalized after a fight Friday night.

WWL-TV reported deputies said four inmates were wounded after a fight broke out Friday afternoon, but only three had to be taken to a hospital.

One of the inmates was critically wounded and died Saturday afternoon. Their name has not been released by the sheriff's office. 

No information concerning why the fight broke out has been released.

