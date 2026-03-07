73°
1 injured in shooting on Azalea Park, third separate shooting tonight

1 hour 29 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 10:52 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in a shooting on Azalea Park Avenue on Friday night, emergency officials said.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Azalea Park Avenue off Old Hammond Highway. 

Emergency officials said the victim was shot in the leg; they were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two other shootings took place Friday night. Three people were injured in a shooting on Geronimo Street, while one person was injured in a shooting on Sherwood Meadows Avenue.

