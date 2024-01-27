61°
1 injured in shooting off Scenic Highway Friday night
BATON ROUGE - 1 person was injured in a shooting off Scenic Highway Friday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was reported shortly around 11:30 p.m. on 69th Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No motive or suspects are known at this time.
This is a developing story.
