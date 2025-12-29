47°
1 injured in shooting near the intersection of North 18th Street and Gayosa Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting on Monday afternoon near the intersection of North 18th Street and Gayosa Street.
According to authorities, one person was injured and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.
