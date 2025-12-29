47°
1 injured in shooting near the intersection of North 18th Street and Gayosa Street

2 hours 16 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, December 29 2025 Dec 29, 2025 December 29, 2025 3:35 PM December 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting on Monday afternoon near the intersection of North 18th Street and Gayosa Street.

According to authorities, one person was injured and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

The investigation is still ongoing.  

