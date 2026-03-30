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1 injured in shooting at Elmgrove Garden Apartments near elementary school

2 hours 25 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 3:22 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — First responders were called to a shooting that left one person injured at an apartment complex next to an elementary school on Monday afternoon. 

The shooting happened at Elmgrove Garden Apartments along Elm Grove Garden Drive, sources told WBRZ. 

The apartment complex is next to JK Haynes Elementary Charter School. 

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One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, sources said. 

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