1 injured in shooting on Azalea Park, third separate shooting tonight

BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in a shooting on Azalea Park Avenue on Friday night, emergency officials said.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Azalea Park Avenue off Old Hammond Highway.

Emergency officials said the victim was shot in the leg; they were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two other shootings took place Friday night. Three people were injured in a shooting on Geronimo Street, while one person was injured in a shooting on Sherwood Meadows Avenue.