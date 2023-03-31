1 injured, 3 missing in Texas train wreckage

Image via: WJLA

AMARILLO - A BNSF Railway spokesman says emergency personnel are searching for three crew members missing in the wreckage of a two-train collision in the Texas Panhandle.



Spokesman Joe Faust said Tuesday that each train was carrying two crew members. He says one man jumped before the trains collided and is being treated at a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.



Faust says it's not clear how fast the trains were traveling when they collided, but the speed limit in that area is 70 mph.



National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway says the NTSB has opened an investigation



