1 dead, several hurt after early-morning shooting at Grambling State University
GRAMBLING - One person died, and several others were injured after an on-campus shooting at Grambling State University's quad early Sunday morning.
The university said the person who died was not an enrolled student. Only one of the victims was a student who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened during a homecoming event, and Grambling State has canceled all following homecoming events on Sunday and classes on Monday.
GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident. The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w/classes on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/eTI0ssCOgI— Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 17, 2021
One person was killed and three others were hurt Wednesday at a shooting on Grambling State's campus. State Police are still looking for the suspect, 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll.
