73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 dead, several hurt after early-morning shooting at Grambling State University

1 hour 39 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, October 17 2021 Oct 17, 2021 October 17, 2021 3:36 PM October 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GRAMBLING - One person died, and several others were injured after an on-campus shooting at Grambling State University's quad early Sunday morning.

The university said the person who died was not an enrolled student. Only one of the victims was a student who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened during a homecoming event, and Grambling State has canceled all following homecoming events on Sunday and classes on Monday.

One person was killed and three others were hurt Wednesday at a shooting on Grambling State's campus. State Police are still looking for the suspect, 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days