1 dead following a Friday night shooting on North 13th Street
BATON ROUGE — One person is dead following a Friday night shooting on North 13th Street near Convention Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrived around 8:20 p.m. to find 42-year-old Jermaine Clark suffering from gunshot wounds.
Clark was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators said that there are no suspects at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
