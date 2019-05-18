87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 dead, 8 shot at high school graduation party in Alabama

1 hour 43 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 May 18, 2019 12:41 PM May 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Fox 16
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a high school graduation party fueled by alcohol spiraled out of control early Saturday, leaving one person dead.
  
Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks tells news outlets eight other people were hurt in a shooting at the old Escambia County Middle School, which now serves as the city's community center.
  
Authorities received a 911 call around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man who was shot to death inside the building's cafeteria. His name has not been released.
  
Witnesses say the gunfire erupted after a fight between two women during a party that drew hundreds. Brooks said word spread about the party via social media.
  
Brooks says they have made no arrests at this time, but they are looking for two people.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days