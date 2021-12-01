1 dead, 1 missing after boating accident in Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — One boater is dead and another missing after an accident on the Pearl River, Louisiana authorities said Tuesday.

Search crews found the body of Joseph Newby, 50, of Franklinton, late Monday and were looking for a 47-year-old man and the 14-foot (4.2-meter) boat on Tuesday, said Adam Einck, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesman.

He said the two launched out of Bogalusa at Pools Bluff about 4:30 p.m. Monday and were reported missing about four hours later. Newby’s body was found about midnight.

Investigators believe the boat capsized after going over a sill about a quarter-mile from the launch site, a news release said.

Search and rescue crews from the department and the Washington and St.. Tammany Parish sheriff’s offices were looking for the second man.