1 dead, 1 injured in Plank Rd. shooting

2 hours 4 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 9:00 PM March 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in the 6200 block of Plank Rd. Thursday evening.

Sources tell WBRZ the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at a Texaco gas station.

One victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Baton Rouge Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story.

