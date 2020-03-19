76°
1 dead, 1 injured in Plank Rd. shooting
BATON ROUGE- One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in the 6200 block of Plank Rd. Thursday evening.
Sources tell WBRZ the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at a Texaco gas station.
One victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Baton Rouge Police have not released any additional information.
This is a developing story.
