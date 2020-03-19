1 dead, 1 injured in Plank Rd. shooting

BATON ROUGE- One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in the 6200 block of Plank Rd. Thursday evening.

Sources tell WBRZ the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at a Texaco gas station.

One victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Baton Rouge Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story.