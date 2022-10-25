Latest Weather Blog
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting outside Houston school
Trending News
HOUSTON - One student is dead and another is hospitalized after an argument erupted in gunfire outside a Houston school for dropouts seeking high school diplomas.
The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot outside the Houston CAN Academy Southwest. Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says two people in a pickup truck argued with four occupants of a sport utility vehicle when the SUV occupants stepped out and opened fire on the truck.
Both vehicles sped from the scene, with the pickup going 7 miles to an urgent care center. One occupant was dead and the other was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.
School Principal James Troutman said both men who were struck by gunfire were students of the school. No identities have been released. There have been no arrests.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some concerned about lane closures during I-10 widening project as construction start...
-
Decades-long project finally underway; crews start work on Bayou Fountain
-
Monday's Health Report
-
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
-
Though Livingston School bus drivers are back at work, most still not...
Sports Video
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...
-
Southern beats Alcorn 21-17 for 3rd straight win