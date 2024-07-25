79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One critically injured after shooting on Gus Young Avenue and North 35th Street

1 hour 52 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 4:46 PM July 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported after a shooting on Gus Young Avenue and North 35th Street Thursday, according to officials.

The person being transported is critically injured.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days