1 Ben Franklin-quoting dissent as court moots solar suit
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A lawsuit over a 2015 law that retroactively denied solar panel tax credits to some Louisiana homeowners has been declared moot by Louisiana's Supreme Court.
Justices said Tuesday the damage was fixed by the 2017 Legislature - although one justice pointedly disagreed. Some homeowners said the 2015 law retroactively reduced or eliminated credits of up to $12,500 for home solar installation - leaving them without money to pay off loans they had taken in anticipation of the credits.
A judge declared the law unconstitutional.
The high court reversed the judge, noting lawmakers in 2017 allocated money to restore unpaid credits over three years. Justice Jefferson Hughes disagreed. Quoting Ben Franklin's "time is money" adage, Hughes said spreading payments over three years didn't fix the law's problems.
