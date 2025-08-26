84°
Latest Weather Blog
1,700 Entergy customers in Broadmoor in the dark Monday night; power restored
BATON ROUGE - More than 1,700 Entergy customers in the Broadmoor neighborhood and nearby areas were in the dark Monday night due to an outage.
According to Entergy's outage map, the power went out at 9:25 p.m. Power was back on by the next morning.
Trending News
Entergy did not list a cause for the sudden outage, but early reports from businesses in the area said a transformer was hit along Florida Boulevard.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University sets $25 million goal for SU Give Day 2025
-
One person shot along Marque Ann Drive near Florida Boulevard early Tuesday...
-
70 for 70: Former Gov. Mike Foster's legacy reflects his gubernatorial grandfather,...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
Sports Video
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty
-
Annual 'Battle on the Bluff' high school football jamboree to kick off...
-
Nussmeier earns No. 18 jersey