1,700 Entergy customers in Broadmoor in the dark Monday night
BATON ROUGE - More than 1,700 Entergy customers in the Broadmoor neighborhood and nearby areas are in the dark Monday night due to an outage.
According to Entergy's outage map, the power went out at 9:25 p.m. and is estimated to be back on around 12:30 a.m.
Entergy did not list a cause for the sudden outage, but early reports from businesses in the area said a transformer was hit along Florida Boulevard.
