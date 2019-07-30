1,450 Blue Bell workers losing jobs after listeria problems

77°
4 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, May 15 2015 May 15, 2015 May 15, 2015 3:53 PM May 15, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

HOUSTON - Blue Bell Creameries says it will lay more than a third of its workforce following a series of listeria illnesses linked to its ice cream that prompted a total product recall.

The Texas company, whose production plants remain closed, released a statement Friday saying 750 full-time employees and 700 part-time workers are losing their jobs. That represents about 37 percent of the company's 3,900 employees.

Blue Bell says another 1,400 workers will be furloughed, and employees essential to the ongoing clean-up and repair efforts will continue working but have their pay reduced.

The layoffs come after the company signed agreements on Thursday with health officials in Texas and Oklahoma detailing steps the company will follow to resume production.

