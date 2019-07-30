Latest Weather Blog
1,450 Blue Bell workers losing jobs after listeria problems
HOUSTON - Blue Bell Creameries says it will lay more than a third of its workforce following a series of listeria illnesses linked to its ice cream that prompted a total product recall.
The Texas company, whose production plants remain closed, released a statement Friday saying 750 full-time employees and 700 part-time workers are losing their jobs. That represents about 37 percent of the company's 3,900 employees.
Blue Bell says another 1,400 workers will be furloughed, and employees essential to the ongoing clean-up and repair efforts will continue working but have their pay reduced.
The layoffs come after the company signed agreements on Thursday with health officials in Texas and Oklahoma detailing steps the company will follow to resume production.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Business owner frustrated with lack of progress on Government Street
-
Controversial housing complex concerning residents in Watson; construction on hold
-
More than 100 million Capital One customers affected in massive data breach
-
Deputy's bullet fatally pierced back of man's neck in deputy-involved shooting, autopsy...
-
Sherwood Forest roadwork to resume as river levels fall