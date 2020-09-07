1,387 new coronavirus cases this weekend

SUNDAY: 1,387 new coronavirus cases were reported this weekend for a total of 152,868 since March. There were 58 additional deaths Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 4,930 deaths since March in Louisiana. Hospitalizations fell again to 790; Ventilator use increased to 119, up from 96 Friday.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (9/6):

Ascension: 3,457 cases / 92 deaths

Assumption: 680 cases / 22 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 14,248 cases / 423 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,457 cases / 49 deaths

Iberville: 1,364 cases / 55 deaths

Livingston: 3,474 cases / 67 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 984 cases / 38 deaths

St. Helena: 370 cases / 2 death

St. James: 768 cases / 37 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,168 cases / 107 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 852 cases / 39 deaths

West Feliciana: 613 cases / 21 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

