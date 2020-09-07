Latest Weather Blog
1,387 new coronavirus cases this weekend
SUNDAY: 1,387 new coronavirus cases were reported this weekend for a total of 152,868 since March. There were 58 additional deaths Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 4,930 deaths since March in Louisiana. Hospitalizations fell again to 790; Ventilator use increased to 119, up from 96 Friday.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (9/6):
Ascension: 3,457 cases / 92 deaths
Assumption: 680 cases / 22 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 14,248 cases / 423 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,457 cases / 49 deaths
Iberville: 1,364 cases / 55 deaths
Livingston: 3,474 cases / 67 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 984 cases / 38 deaths
St. Helena: 370 cases / 2 death
St. James: 768 cases / 37 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,168 cases / 107 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 852 cases / 39 deaths
West Feliciana: 613 cases / 21 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
