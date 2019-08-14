80°
$1.1M spent on Gov. Edwards' inauguration and transition

3 years 4 months 1 day ago Tuesday, April 12 2016 Apr 12, 2016 April 12, 2016 3:42 AM April 12, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spent about $1.1 million on his inauguration festivities and other transition expenses as he prepared to take office.
    
By law, Edwards was required to pay for transition and inauguration activities with private donations, not taxpayer funds, with a cap of $5,000 per donor. He had to disclose details about the donations and spending with the state ethics administration office.
    
Edwards documented raising $1.4 million to pay for his inauguration events and his transition office during the 51 days between Election Day and his entrance into office. He didn't report spending the full amount.
    
Edwards defeated Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter in the Nov. 21 runoff and took office in January.

