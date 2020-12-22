Home
Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge General Foundation took a very merry call recently from Clegg's Nursery. The business decided to deliver some holiday cheer to...
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas...
WBRZ viewers rally to help woman who lost $1,500 to rental scam just before Christmas
BATON ROUGE - A person caught up in...
Live music venues learning how they can take advantage of Covid relief bill
BATON ROUGE - Things are quiet at performance venues across the nation and in the Capital City. Owners who have hardly seen any revenue for...
Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting...
CVS begins administering COVID vaccines to long-term care patient facilities
BATON ROUGE - CVS Health announced Monday (Dec....
Weather
Strong cold front to move through ahead of Christmas
After a line of rain and thunderstorms punches through on Wednesday night, cold temperatures are bound for the Baton Rouge area. A freeze is possible on...
Warm and clear turning rainy and cold just before Christmas
A foggy start for some, and a warm...
Storms ahead of Christmas Eve, Papa Noel comes in with a freeze
Quiet weather is expected for the beginning of...
Sports
Zachary blows out Booker T. Washington on day 2 of Walker Christmas Classic
Zachary blows out Booker T. Washington on day two of Walker Christmas Classic.
SEC announces 2020 Football Awards, All-SEC Team
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday (Dec. 22) its...
Jehovah-Jireh overcomes first half deficit to down Live Oak
After being down at the half, JP Ricks...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
About Us
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
