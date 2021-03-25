Home
Neighborhood tired of frequent power outages, calls on power company to do better
WATSON - Some people in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are just waiting for the power to go out. Outages in Audubon Lakes occur often, whether it's...
Repeat flood properties could be bought out soon
BATON ROUGE - A forecast of heavy rain...
Kitchen saga finally over after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - It took a year and...
High school prom season makes a long-awaited return
DENHAM SPRINGS - High School Seniors in Livingston Parish are getting ready for their prom this weekend, that they had to forgo last year because of...
Company helping local pharmacies distribute vaccines as Louisiana accelerates rollout
GRAMERCY - About 200 COVID-19 vaccines are administered...
Rutgers makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students and staff
NEW JERSEY - Starting with their Fall 2021...
Quieting down, but not totally drying out
The threat for heavy rain and severe weather has subsided. While impactful weather is out for a few days, the weekend will bring another chance of...
One more round of storms on Thursday
There is a 2/5 "slight risk" for severe...
Excessive rainfall possible starting Tuesday
Happy Monday! We are starting out dry and...
Max Johnson not changing mindset during LSU QB competition
Max Johnson began last year #3 on the LSU quarterback depth chart. By year's end, he was starting and leading the Tigers to back to back...
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the Spring
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron met with...
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got choked...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages
LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
