Storm reports: Winds over 60 mph in Baton Rouge area; rain exceeded 5 inches south of city
BATON ROUGE — Here are the highest wind readings and rainfall totals from Wednesday's storms in the Baton Rouge area, from the National Weather Service as...
Ongoing power outages, damage will keep West, East Feliciana Parish schools closed through Thursday
East and West Feliciana Parish schools will remain...
Nonprofit group files class action lawsuit against DCFS, alleges 'dysfunctional' system needs to be reformed
BATON ROUGE - A Better Childhood, a national...
ALL CLEAR: Severe threat exits Capital Area after a stormy morning
1 p.m. Wednesday: ALL-CLEAR for Storm Station coverage area No more severe weather is anticipated around the Storm Station forecast area for the rest of...
UPDATE: Severe weather marches east, lingering showers/storms
10 a.m. Update: After an incredibly active morning,...
Sunday PM Forecast: Thunderstorms possible through the middle of the week
Starting tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be...
Sports
Jared Jones hits three home runs as LSU baseball erupts for 16 runs in win over McNeese
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team can feel a little bit better about themselves heading into this weekend's series at Tennessee. The Tigers offense...
John Calipari steps down as head coach of Kentucky hoops, move to Arkansas expected
LEXINGTON — John Calipari announced via social media...
LSU softball gives up late lead, drops series finale to Florida in extra innings
GAINESVILLE, Florida - The LSU softball team dropped...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
