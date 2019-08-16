Home
Confirmed: Chemicals found in groundwater in Ascension neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - A dumping site in Ascension Parish thought to have been cleaned up years ago is still contaminated. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality...
City-parish won't pick up bulky trash at apartments anymore
BATON ROUGE - Landlords and apartment building owners...
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A woman driving down the...
Two killed in New Orleans plane crash
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities confirmed two people have died in a plane crash in New Orleans Friday afternoon. According to WWL, a small plane crashed...
Local leaders raising money for charity at annual dodgeball tournament
BATON ROUGE - This weekend twelve teams will...
Equipment failure forces local water park to close this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Anyone heading to Liberty Lagoon...
Heat Relief Slowly Moves In
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny skies to start off your Friday, but clouds will build through the afternoon hours. Some spotty showers will...
Restoring standard August weather
Quieter weather will be restored on Thursday. Some...
Strong storms to cut down afternoon heat
The above average heat will be halted by...
Former LSU QB Danny Etling claimed off waivers by Falcons
ATLANTA, GA - One day after being released by the Patriots, former LSU quarterback turned NFL wideout Danny Etling was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the...
Tiger Stadium among top 5 greatest college football venues of all time, Sports Illustrated says
BATON ROUGE - LSU's iconic football stadium is...
Saints using joint practice with Chargers as opportunity for intense game like situations
The New Orleans Saints will have two full...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August 15, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
