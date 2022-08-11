Home
2 On Your Side
News
Pay raises for police and other city-parish employees approved by Metro Council
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge mayor-president's proposal to raise wages for city-parish employees, namely law enforcement, was approved by the Metro Council on Wednesday....
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the...
Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: radar stays busy next two afternoons
Heavy thunderstorms will remain possible for the rest of the workweek. Be alert to deeper water on any flooded roads. Next 24 Hours: Leftover showers...
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of East Baton Rouge
UPDATE: A flash flood warning is in effect...
Tuesday PM Forecast: storms with downpours possible tomorrow
Wednesday and Thursday will be the days to...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Not on the market long after decommitting from Purdue, Woodlawn's Rickie Collins chooses LSU
After falling out of love with his commitment to Purdue, Woodlawn 4 star quarterback Rickie Collins chose to stay home to play for the Tigers of...
Body transformation and back surgery part of a winding road for Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin to Houston
Losing 70 pounds plus back surgery are just...
LSU Football unranked in Coaches Poll for first time in 22 years
The last time the LSU Tiger football team...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday PM Forecast: radar stays busy next two afternoons
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days