12 nursing home residents have died since mass evacuation to makeshift storm shelter
BATON ROUGE - Five more nursing home residents have died in recent weeks after they were crammed into a mass shelter where hundreds were taken to...
Mayor pleads for drivers to be cautious on Greenwell Springs Road following multiple wrecks
CENTRAL - Greenwell Springs Road is busy and...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Episcopal's Ethan Carmouche
BATON ROUGE - A tough, smart, and physical...
Hurricane Ida resources
Wednesday PM Forecast: what a run of weather ahead
The last time that temperatures reached 55 degrees or lower was April 26. The last time the area made it five days without rain was June...
Tuesday PM Forecast: fall to arrive with cooler, dry weather pattern
Autumn begins at 2:20pm local time on Wednesday....
Tuesday AM Forecast: Cold front on the way to start off the fall season
Temperatures are set to take a dip. ...
Sports
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Episcopal's Ethan Carmouche
BATON ROUGE - A tough, smart, and physical football player; that's a description of Knights running back Ethan Carmouche. The captain ran all over Country...
LSU's full 2022 football schedule released; see it here
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference unveiled the...
LSU-Auburn will kick off in primetime at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
