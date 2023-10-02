Home
News
LSU sanctioned over missing texts in federal Title IX lawsuit; University says private lawyers are to blame
BATON ROUGE - LSU is being hit with sanctions after it was discovered the university failed to preserve text messages that were potentially vital to an...
Vacant house on Chestnut Street destroyed in fire Monday
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was burned...
Rep. Matt Gaetz files resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing...
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: first noteworthy cool down of season still on track
The big headline this week will be arrival of the first significant fall cold front of the season. Until it arrives, expect highs in the 90s...
Monday AM Forecast: A cold front later this week brings the first taste of fall weather to Louisiana
We begin this workweek with daily high temperatures...
Sunday PM Forecast: A big cooldown looking likely late this week
After a weekend with highs running about 10°...
Sports
Missed 4th quarter extra point keeps Southeastern winless after 14-13 loss to Tarleton State
HAMMOND, La. – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team came out on the wrong end of a 14-13 defensive struggle versus Tarleton...
Ole Miss beats LSU 55-49
OXFORD, MISS. - Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson...
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$
Best Bets is back! Hunter McCann and...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have an exclusive preview at the Manship Theatre on Tuesday, October 10th featuring a Q&A with Director and Baton...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
