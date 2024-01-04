Home
Magic to retire Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 jersey in ceremony Feb. 13
Shaquille O’Neal’s number will be retired Feb. 13 by the Orlando Magic, who will become the third NBA franchise to give that tribute to the four-time...
Dead body found floating in Black Bayou in Gonzales
GONZALES - A dead female with no apparent...
Ascension Parish homeowners can expect a decrease in homeowners insurance after parish fire rating improved
ASCENSION PARISH - Fire District 1 in Ascension...
Thursday PM Forecast: another soaking rain Friday, strong storms possible Monday
Two storm systems will impact the Capital Area over the next five days. First, soaking rain and a few thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Second, a...
Thursday AM Forecast: Sunny today, More rain tomorrow
Thursday will be dry and cool with plenty...
Wednesday PM Forecast: frosty night, then tracking two more storm systems
After a wet morning, when much of southeast...
Sports
Grambling State women's basketball sets record with 141-point victory
GRAMBLING - The Grambling women's basketball team ushered in the new year Tuesday night with a performance unseen in any year before it. Eight players...
After LSU loses 'DBU' status, Tigers fire four from defensive unit, including coordinator
LSU football coach Brian Kelly fired the team's...
LSU receiver Brian Thomas announces decision to head to NFL
BATON ROUGE - LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr....
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
