Home
On Your Side
Unemployment benefits expanded to more people
BATON ROUGE - More people are now eligible to apply for unemployment. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES ACT) expanded the scope of individuals...
Busted in wake of 2016 flood, contractor turns to virus business for 'second chance' venture
BATON ROUGE – Notorious flood contractor Matthew Morris...
How to report fraud related to the coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - Scammers might see a time...
News
Schools to remain operating remotely as shutdown continues through April
BATON ROUGE - As schools remain closed closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say schools will continue to operate remotely. This comes as Governor...
Gov. John Bel Edwards 'personally startled' by Tuesday COVID-19 case increase
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday's announcement that Louisiana now...
Biloxi sets curfew to stop the spread of COVID-19, cites proximity to New Orleans
MISSISSIPPI - The city of Biloxi is setting...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Coolest temperatures since early March expected tonight
Beyond a cold front, some of the coolest temperatures in the last several weeks are expected. Thermometers will moderate through the end of the week. ...
Front to deliver some cooler temperatures
Two warm afternoons are expected prior to below...
Rain returning early in the week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sean Payton: Drew Brees has returned for his 'final season'
NEW ORLEANS — In a Tuesday morning interview on ESPN, Saints head coach Sean Payton implied that quarterback Drew Brees would only be around for one...
NCAA will officially grant eligibility relief for athletes affected by COVID-19
The Division I Council on Monday voted to...
Month-long football specials to ease your mind: Nightly at 6, 10
Watch WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and 10:00...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, March 27, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
New Iberia festival rescheduled to August
NEW IBERIA - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, La Asociacion Española de Nueva Iberia and the City of New Iberia have decided to reschedule this year's...
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Coolest temperatures since early March expected tonight
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days