Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had quite the experience with a home warranty company and it's cost her a lot of money. Climmie...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On...
Gonzales bar loses liquor license for violating COVID-19 restrictions
GONZALES - The state fire marshal's office says a capital area bar has had its license suspended for failing to comply with statewide restrictions designed to...
Dr. Fauci's first pitch leads to record-breaking baseball card sales for TOPPS
BATON ROUGE- Dr. Anthony Fauci took a break...
At least 2 MLB games postponed amid Marlins' virus outbreak
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins scrambled for...
More rain to come, flooding possible through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St....
Heavy rain starts the week; Flood alert until Tues. night
A few more rainy days expected here at...
Few more wet days ahead, keeping an eye on the tropics
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy...
Sports
Goodell officially cancels NFL preseason in open letter to fans
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell formally announced the cancellation of the NFL preseason this year in an open letter to fans Monday. Along with canceling the...
Saints announce signing of 2020 Draft class
The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that their...
Former LSU safety Jamal Adams traded to Seattle Seahawks
BATON ROUGE- Former LSU football player Jamal Adams...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 24, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday health report
Health report for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Community
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway were selected live on Channel 2 Monday afternoon The Dream Home is valued...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
