Crash at Scenic Highway exit along US 190 backs up traffic, expect major delays
BATON ROUGE - A crash at the Scenic Highway exit along US 190 had traffic backed up all the way across the Earl K Long bridge...
Father arrested after shooting at car with children inside, killing man during child custody visitation
HAMMOND - A father was arrested after shooting...
Mississippi State football player dead at 18, university says
STARKVILLE, Miss. - Mississippi State football player Sam...
Wednesday PM Forecast: temperature turnaround starts tomorrow
Metro Airport in Baton Rouge did not reach freezing but did set a record low on Wednesday morning hitting 34 degrees. A similarly cold night is...
Wednesday AM Forecast: It could feel like freezing again on Thursday
Pay close attention to the “feels like” temperatures...
FREEZE WARNING along and north of I-10 Tuesday night
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 1am...
Watch: Coach Brian Kelly reflects on win against Florida, looks forward to homecoming game against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly held a news conference Monday discussing Saturday's win against the Florida Gators and looking forward to this Saturday's...
Bengals beat Saints in Burrow's Superdome homecoming, 30-26
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints fall to the...
Tennessee asking for donations after fans took down goal posts, threw them in the river after beating Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - After a long-awaited win against...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
