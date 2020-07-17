Home
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On Your Side about mail delivery issues in their neighborhood. The calls are coming from areas that receive mail...
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
'BR Ballet Theatre' virtually showcases first performance since COVID-19 cancellations, closures
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is back with its first show of the year despite several months of COVID-related cancellations and closures. ...
Current and former officers hold moment of silence for 3 killed in 2016 ambush
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of BPRD officers came...
Ascension Parish delays start of school year to Aug. 10
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish School System is...
A great day to walk your dog
After a good soaking on Thursday, we start Friday off near 73 degrees! It has been 10 days since the Baton Rouge metro has seen 73...
More scattered showers expected for Thursday
After about 40% of us saw rain yesterday,...
Rain coverage going up for Wednesday and Thursday
Heat index values will hit triple digits today,...
SEC says student-athletes won't lose scholarships for sitting out fall sports due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that student-athletes who choose to sit out sports in the fall due to concerns over COVID-19 will still...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos
The Zachary Broncos are moving on from four...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers
The Woodlawn Panthers paid the price the last...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 17, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
