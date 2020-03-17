Home
Restaurants adapting to new dining options during virus outbreak
BATON ROUGE - For the time being, restaurant patrons can no longer sit and eat in bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses are...
Travel changes happening amid coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - The country is approaching a...
Tech repair shop experiencing supply issue due to coronavirus
ST. AMANT - Tech repair shops might be...
Granddaughter announces engagement through window of assisted living facility amid coronavirus outbreak
NORTH CAROLINA- A woman visited her grandfather at an assisted living facility Monday afternoon with big news but could not enter the building due to visitation...
Facebook acknowledges a bug is blocking coronavirus news
Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system...
EBR no longer booking non-violent offenders for misdemeanors; sheriff hoping to release some inmates early
BATON ROUGE - With 171 reported cases of...
Remaining warm with scattered showers
Temperatures will remain warm through the week. Rain chances will come up a touch on Tuesday and then again as a cold front approaches on Friday....
Dry start to the week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure...
Warm temperatures stay through the week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure...
Saints star Teddy Bridgewater signing with Carolina Panthers
Saints back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater is leaving for a starting spot with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Bridgewater's signing Tuesday....
Drew Brees agrees to 2-year deal with the New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees has agreed to...
Tom Brady announces he will not return to the New England Patriots
Tom Brady has announced that he will not...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Sunday Journal: Sudden heart attack
Sudden heart attacks are a widespread problem in...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have announced that the March 27 Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop has been canceled. The decision to cancel...
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
