State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to release new guidance when it comes to wearing a mask. It still recommends...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
Fences in servitude removed by parish to cut ditch, residents must pay to put them back
DENHAM SPRINGS - Last year , the Livingston...
Firefighters rescue 2 cats, 1 dog in North Street house fire
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters rescued two cats and a dog from a smoke-filled home Tuesday afternoon in Baton Rouge. The fire broke out on the 1400...
Ascension homeowners cleaning up after Monday's heavy rain
ASCENSION – Some residents in Ascension Parish are...
Music at LSU, Southern 'will not fall victim to COVID-19' regardless of upcoming football plans
BATON ROUGE- Through city streets and across football...
More rain on Tuesday, Flash Flood Watch continues
***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** remains active through 7 p.m. this evening. Areas that flooded on Monday will be most at risk for flooding again this afternoon. ...
Storms on Tuesday may produce heavy rainfall
Tonight and Tomorrow : Tonight, we'll see a...
Flash Flood Watch issued through Tuesday
***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** Showers and thunderstorms are...
Sports
Patrick Mahomes becomes highest-paid player ever
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The NFL Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, inked a huge contract extension, becoming the highest-paid player in sports history. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
After a 2-5 start last year, Brusly was...
Steve Ensminger Jr. returns to coaching in honor of late wife Carley McCord
For 7 years, Steve Ensminger Jr. was not...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Woman's Hospital: Pregnant women should take extra precautions due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Shortly after The Centers for...
Community
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
