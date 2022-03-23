Home
One dead after massive tornado moves across St. Bernard Parish; 8K out of power
NEW ORLEANS - Video obtained by a reporter at WWL-TV shows a massive tornado rolling through New Orleans and Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday...
'We understand this is a sensitive issue': online charter school pushing ahead with COVID vaccine mandate for employees
BATON ROUGE - A virtual charter school is...
Windy weather caused house fire to spread to neighboring home
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters partly blamed windy conditions...
Tuesday PM Forecast: long, pleasant stretch of weather begins
Much quieter weather is in store for the remainder of the 7-Day Forecast. Temperatures will slowly trend upward from five degrees below average, to five degrees...
TORNADO WATCH in effect, severe storms likely today
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO...
Monitoring a significant severe weather threat on Tuesday
TONIGHT AND TOMORROW Southerly winds will continue...
LSU Gym selected to Raleigh regional as 6th seed in NCAA tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team got the seeding that they want in the NCAA Tournament, despite finishing the season with their lowest score (196.725)...
New LSU basketball coach's $20.3M contract includes safeguard for potential sanctions
BATON ROUGE - New LSU basketball coach Matt...
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
The No. 3 LSU women’s basketball team fell...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
