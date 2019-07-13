Home
On Your Side
Debris from June storm still on Baton Rouge street
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge City-Parish tells 2 On Your Side the debris has been picked up as of 10 o'clock Friday morning. **** BATON...
Sandbag stations busy throughout Livingston Parish Wednesday
LIVINGSTON - Many people in Livingston Parish are...
Garbage collection issues continue, even for champion runner Julia Hawkins
BATON ROUGE - It's been about three weeks...
News
Police help driver who flipped on I-10, find cocaine in his car
BATON ROUGE - State police say a man who flipped on a slippery stretch of I-10 amid the onset of Tropical Storm Barry Saturday was arrested...
More than 14,000 without power in EBR alone, thousands more across capital region
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people have lost...
VIDEO: Crews respond to raging house fire in upscale Ascension neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters responded to a devastating house...
Barry scraping across south, central Louisiana
Click here to watch live updates. 7 PM UPDATE: Dry air to the north has done a number on tropical rain advancing inland today...
River forecasts resulting from Tropical Storm Barry
UPDATE: The Comite River at Joor Road is...
Barry on track, gaining strength as it approaches Louisiana coast
Watch live updates here . Friday 7...
Sports
Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, a shake up of top point guards...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans
The East Ascension Spartans are hoping to build...
LSU Baseball makes coaching changes, hopes for more offense
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger Baseball team...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 12, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
About Us
