Years of waiting over, woman's driveway issues fixed
BATON ROUGE - A woman who's been living in a home for four years will finally be able to use her entire driveway since the City-Parish...
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
BATON ROUGE - Some tenants are spending another...
Couple says wedding photographer a no-show on big day
BATON ROUGE - She had the dress, he...
Florida mom accused when daughter, 2, dies in hot car
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 36-year-old Florida woman slept as her 2-year-old daughter died in a car parked outside her apartment. The Pensacola News...
Lafayette Diocese to release list of clergy members involved in abuse
LAFAYETTE- The Diocese of Lafayette has announced that...
Opening of New Orleans airport terminal delayed until fall
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The opening of a...
Showers and Storms Approaching
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A cold front has pushed into the region from the northwest this morning, which will stall and linger through the...
Another Warm, but Breezy Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: An approaching...
Warm April temps then another spring storm
One of the warmest afternoons so far this...
Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams latest Tigers to declare for NBA Draft
UPDATE: Freshman forward Emmitt Williams has announced plan to declare for the NBA Draft. He's the fifth Tiger to do so in two weeks. ...
How emotion separates LSU track from the rest of the NCAA
BATON ROUGE- At the Texas Relays on March...
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
BATON ROUGE- Southern baseball pulled off a upset...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 11, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
