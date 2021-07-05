Home
On Your Side
Pool company taking heat from customers unhappy with results
DENHAM SPRINGS - Backyards are turning into nightmares instead of the oasis homeowners thought they were getting with a pool. Fed up and needing help, they...
Neighbor of dilapidated home speaks up again, homeowners given another year to make upgrades
BATON ROUGE - It's been on and off...
Parish plans to address 1,100 sinkholes in next couple of months
BATON ROUGE - Orange barricades dot neighborhoods across...
News
Pool company taking heat from customers unhappy with results
DENHAM SPRINGS - Backyards are turning into nightmares instead of the oasis homeowners thought they were getting with a pool. Fed up and needing help, they...
State wildlife agents police waterways during busy holiday weekend
MAUREPAS - State wildlife agents hit the waterways...
'Superman,' 'Lethal Weapon' director Richard Donner dies
Filmmaker Richard Donner, who helped create the modern...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Scattered showers and storms continue, isolated downpours
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the evening hours. Overnight, most will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will...
Isolated heavy downpours possible all week, Elsa heading to Florida
Scattered showers will continue to bring a threat...
Showers, thunderstorms and overcast skies dominate Saturday...all eyes on the tropics
Today and Tonight: Scattered showers, passing thunderstorms and...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
After a 5-4 season in 2020, 11 starters total return for Brusly that features around 80 guys total on the roster. A tough defensive line and...
Mississippi State wins College World Series, 1st title in school history
OMAHA —...
Jay Johnson will make $1.2 million in first year as LSU Baseball head coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU has decided on its...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 2, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Clay Young
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Clay Young
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Scattered showers and storms continue, isolated downpours
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days