Washingtons NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders. The new name unveiled Wednesday comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker...
Wild brawls caught on video at Baton Rouge-area high school
Warning: Video may contain explicit language BATON...
CNN's Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after nine...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Heavy rain threat through Thursday
The groundhog could never predict a forecast like this one! THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Another gloomy day is ahead of us. Light rain...
Tuesday PM Forecast: more rain to come, possibly heavy Thursday
Rain has returned and will stay for a...
Download the free WBRZ weather app
Now is the best time to download the...
Sports
Capitol honors longtime coaching legend Alvin Stewart by naming court in his honor
One of the coaching legends of Baton Rouge got his flowers Tuesday night. Capitol honored legendary basketball coach Alvin Stewart by naming the court in his...
Comeback falls short as #25 LSU falls to Ole Miss for first time since 2013
After trailing by as many as 24 in...
Tom Brady officially retires from NFL after days of conflicting reports
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Tom Brady officially announced...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
About Us
