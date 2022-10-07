Home
Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager
A Texas police officer who shot and wounded a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired, police said. ...
Deadly school love affair focus of special documentary tonight on WBRZ Ch 2
PLAQUEMINE - A former East Baton Rouge school...
Why the urgency? Stormwater utility fee coming in hot; no chance for public input yet
BATON ROUGE - A day after the mayor's...
Friday PM Forecast: cold front moving through overnight
A weak cold front will pass through the area, without rain, by Saturday morning. The parched pattern may finally have an end in sight, though. ...
Friday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures today, some changes for the weekend
Another above average day for the Capital Area,...
Thursday PM Forecast: front knocking back warmth over the weekend
The final day of the workweek will be...
Saints expected to start QB Andy Dalton again; WR Michael Thomas out
NEW ORLEANS - Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start under center for the Saints for the second straight week as Jameis Winston continues to recover from...
Brian Kelly and family give $1 million for new sports facility
BATON ROUGE -- A new and improved training...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 5 NFL | 6 CFB
BATON ROUGE - We had a bounce-back week...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
