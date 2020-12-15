Home
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375 doses of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine will be arriving in Louisiana for Ochsner Health. More than half of...
Property tax deadline approaching though many cannot pay due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Property taxes are coming due...
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
DENHAM SPRINGS - Buddy the Elf said, "the...
Popeyes tempts customers with addition of chocolate beignets to its menu
Dozens of foodies across the nation agree there's nothing quite like a New Orleans beignet. That's likely why Popeyes is hoping to bring the best...
USA Today follow-up report targets LSU for allegedly mishandling assault claims against athletes
BATON ROUGE - USA Today released a Tuesday,...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government agencies and private...
A cold front set to sweep rain across the capital area
Showers and storms are set to move in this evening. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: The cloud cover is here to stay. Temperatures will...
Windy and dry start to the week
The cold front on Sunday night packed a...
Storms moving through, turning chilly overnight
Tonight and Tomorrow: A line of showers and...
LSU's head basketball coach Will Wade tests positive for COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Men's Basketball Team will play in Monday's game without the leadership of their head coach, Will Wade, as he tested positive for...
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
BATON ROUGE - Saturday marked the Tigers' biggest...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
Auburn fired football coach Gus Malzahn, ending an...
Health
New facility to assist sufferers of mental health, substance abuse issues opens in BR
BATON ROUGE - A new facility that intends to serve those in the capital city who suffer from mental health or substance abuse issues is opening...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375...
Community
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure that children across the Capital City have presents to unwrap this holiday season. Under...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
