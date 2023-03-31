Home
Pedestrian ran into oncoming traffic moments before deadly crash on I-12; victim identified
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-12 late Thursday night. The...
100 Black Men organization hosting 2nd annual Sneaker Ball
BATON ROUGE - The non-profit organization 100 Black...
On the Move: Neighboring parishes gain as population edges down in EBR
BATON ROUGE - Population in the metro area...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers possible this weekend
A few stray showers will be around this weekend, but we are not tracking any total washouts. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. ...
Thursday PM Forecast: weak front to bring showers, pause warming trend
The next front will move into the area...
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures and humidity are on the way up
Temperatures are on the way up. THE...
Sports
No. 1 LSU baseball wins game 1 vs no. 10 Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - Two of the best pitchers in the country went at it on Thursday night infront of a record breaking 13,008 Alex Box crowd....
Where does Coach Kim Mulkey get her iconic gameday outfits?
This story first aired February 2022 Since...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
BATON ROUGE - March Madness is wrapping up...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, March 27, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
