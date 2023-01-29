Home
2 On Your Side
News
West side welcomes home survivor of fatal police crash Liam Dunn
BRUSLY - On Saturday, Liam Dunn and his family made their way down River Road Saturday as a crowd of friends and community members cheered him...
Sheriff: Deputy and suspect both injured in officer-involved shooting
ETHEL - An East Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputy...
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody
A surveillance camera captured police officers in Memphis...
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: Expect several rounds of rain for Sunday
Make indoor plans for Sunday, everyone will see rain. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : I hope you enjoyed...
Saturday AM Forecast: Enjoy the drytime, rain is moving in
Gloomy looking start but no rain expected today....
Friday PM Forecast: weekend begins dry, ends wet
After a light freeze on the final day...
Sports
Southern men's basketball takes over first place in SWAC with chippy win over Alcorn
In game that was chippy and heated from the opening tip, Southern men's basketball claims a huge SWAC victory over Alcorn State Saturday night with an...
LSU basketball loses to Texas Tech 76-68
BATON ROUGE - LSU could not keep up...
No. 8 LSU gym loses to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475 to 197.250
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU gym team falls to...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
