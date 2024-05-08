Home
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of SEC Tournament
KNOXVILLE, TN- The Tigers got the win over Alabama in walk-off fashion after 14 innings in the first round of the SEC tournament. Taylor Pleasants...
Iberville Parish boat launch to receive $2.5 million in state funds for upgrades to infrastructure
PLAQUEMINE — The Bayou Pigeon Boat Landing in...
Local chef selected to compete in state seafood cook-off
MONROE - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has selected...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Relief from heat is right around the corner
While Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the warmest and stickiest days of the week, a cool down and short-lived relief from humidity is just around...
Tuesday PM Forecast: break in humidity just a few days away
There has been no shortage of humidity so...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Temps and humidity continue to rise, Cold front brings changes late Thursday
After hitting 91° Monday afternoon, we will see...
Sports
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of SEC Tournament
KNOXVILLE, TN- The Tigers got the win over Alabama in walk-off fashion after 14 innings in the first round of the SEC tournament. Taylor Pleasants...
LSU defeats Northwestern State 6-5 in tight game
BATON ROUGE - LSU narrowly escaped with a...
Southern baseball loses big lead, drops series finale to Alcorn State
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team had...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
