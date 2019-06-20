Home
Republic Services to address flood of complaints over missed trash pick-ups
UPDATE: Republic Services announced Tuesday it will hold a press conference Wednesday to detail plans to improve service. The conference will begin at 10 a.m....
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
DENHAM SPRINGS - Neighborhood growth in one area...
ON YOUR SIDE Warning: Your boss may accidentally give scammers your paycheck
BATON ROUGE – Near-convincing phishing emails are targeting...
United offering LSU fans nonstop flight to Austin for prime time match-up vs UT
BATON ROUGE - LSU's meeting with the Texas Longhorns is one of a select group of college football games that will get specialized flights this season....
Shooting survivor meets source of encouragement: Tim Tebow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A survivor of a...
Teacher fired after breaking up school fight appears in court
PONCHATOULA - A teacher fired after a viral...
Boaty McBoatface Makes a Major Discovery in Climate Change
The maiden voyage of the publicly named submersible has resulted in new, troubling findings regarding how climate change is effecting rising sea levels. Data collected have...
First Heat Advisory of the Season
The National Weather Service has issued the first...
Heat headlines over low end rain chances
Locked into a summer weather pattern… it will...
Drew Brees nominated for two Espy awards
NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees is nominated for multiple honors at ESPN's annual awards ceremony. The future hall-of-famer is in the running for...
Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people familiar with...
Toronto Raptors capture first NBA Title over Golden State
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard raised his...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 19, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your health report for June...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
