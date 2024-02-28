Home
News
One hurt in shooting at gas station at corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station on Plank Road. Emergency officials...
Former students that integrated Dufrocq Elementary in 1964 reunited
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, Dufrocq Elementary held...
New findings at Pennington Biomedical reveal that lifespan could be extended
BATON ROUGE - Many middle school science students...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: Trading shorts for sweaters, rain to follow
We are chilly and mainly dry behind a cold front on Thursday. These changes are short-lived, however. Temperatures climb along with rain chances as we close...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Warm this morning, much cooler by evening commute
Cooler temperatures and isolated showers arrive today. Pack...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Cold front tomorrow, more rain closer to the weekend
A cold front will move through tomorrow, bringing...
Sports
BOTTOM OF 6TH: No. 3 LSU baseball leads 11-4 against Rice
Tweets by LSU Baseball
Tigers in Texas: How to watch LSU Baseball this week
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Baseball team hit...
LSU men's basketball gets defensive stop at buzzer to beat Georgia
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
About Us
