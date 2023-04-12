Home
DOTD: Distracted drivers hitting Government Street medians, causing damage
BATON ROUGE - The fairly new Government Street medians are in pretty rough shape. The medians, built just a year and a half ago, are...
Elevator trouble at retirement community worries family of tenants
PORT ALLEN - An elevator has been broken...
Accused rapist released on bond after being held for more than a year, lawmaker worried about victims
LIVINGSTON - State Senator Regina Barrow told WBRZ...
Weather
Inside The Weather: Types Of Rain
Rain, drizzle, showers, sprinkles... are they interchangeable terms or do they all mean something different? Words for a wet weather forecast are chosen a little...
Wednesday PM Forecast: storm to move across local area on Thursday
As a storm system pulls away from the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Showers will be on and off today
Once the showers start up today, they will...
Sports
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Tulane 11-5
NEW ORLEANS - The LSU baseball team beat Tulane 11-5 in New Orleans. The Tigers ended a three-game losing streak in Uptown, having their first win...
No. 12 LSU softball loses to No. 1 Oklahoma 3-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team wanted...
Two championship-winning Tigers drafted into WNBA
NEW YORK - Three members of LSU's national...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 10, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
Contests
