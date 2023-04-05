Home
2 On Your Side
News
Bourg man involved in death of Lafourche Parish deputy arrested for first-degree murder
THIBODAUX - A man has been arrested for the death of Sgt. Nicholas Pepper, a deputy who was killed in the line of duty Sunday. ...
Greensburg teenager found shot to death early Sunday, deputies looking for suspects
GARYVILLE - A Greensburg teenager was found shot...
Maringouin under boil water advisory; deputies begin distributions
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Town of Maringouin was...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Inside The Weather: April Showers Bring May Flowers
We all know rain helps to grow nice green vegetation. But does a popular weather catchphrase hold up to science? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus...
Wednesday PM Forecast: here come the showers and storms
After a record setting first 90 degree day...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Warm for the parade tonight, rain becomes widespread tomorrow
One more hot afternoon before the rain helps...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Former Dunham forward Jordan Wright transfers to LSU
BATON ROUGE - While the LSU women's basketball team is celebrating a national championship, the men's team picked up some much needed help on Wednesday. ...
WATCH LIVE: LSU hosting championship parade - See live coverage on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - LSU's post-championship celebration will continue...
LSU's Haleigh Bryant named WCGA Central Region Gymnast of the Year
BATON ROUGE – The trophy case...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
SEARCH
82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Inside The Weather: April Showers Bring May Flowers
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days