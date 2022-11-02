Home
DOTD: College Drive flyover could reduce accidents, congestion
BATON ROUGE - Construction going on for the last few months on the I-10/I-12 split could have a huge impact on morning and evening commutes in...
Troopers looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian walking along Hammond highway Wednesday morning
HAMMOND - Troopers are looking for a driver...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
BATON ROUGE - The Dunham offense has a...
Wednesday PM Forecast: warm end to week, rain pegged for Saturday
Warm temperatures are expected to round out the workweek. A frontal system will deliver showers and possibly a few thunderstorms this weekend—especially Saturday. Next 24...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Looking ahead, Weekend rain tracking
Dry conditions last through the rest of the...
Tuesday PM Forecast: clearing out, warming up
Clouds will exit east through Wednesday setting up...
Sports
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
BATON ROUGE - The Dunham offense has a balanced attack — being able to pick you apart by either running or throwing the football. But what...
Tickets for LSU-Bama game sold out days ahead of huge SEC matchup in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the LSU-Alabama game...
Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn fired coach Bryan...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
