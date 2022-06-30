Home
2 On Your Side
News
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama has seized on the decision to argue that the...
5 teens arrested after allegedly shooting Uber driver, stealing car
SLIDELL - Five New Orleans teenagers were caught...
Accused killer formally charged after allegedly throwing toddler from bridge, shooting pregnant girlfriend
BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of killing...
Hurricane Ida resources
Thursday PM Forecast: More downpours as we head into the holiday weekend
Tropical showers will keep temperatures in the 80s to start the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight...
Thursday AM Forecast: An abundance of moisture, and more rain expected today
THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. ...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Heavy rain threat continues, Watching the Tropics
The threat for heavy rain continues for the...
Southern head coach Eric Dooley dishes on summer progress of Jags
Southern Head Coach Eric Dooley spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary on Wednesday discussing a number of topics ranging from his teams summer conditioning to his...
Sports2-a-Days: Parkview Eagles
Our latest Sports2-a-Days preview makes a quick stop...
Sports2-a-Days: Woodlawn Panthers
BATON ROUGE - When it comes to Woodlawn,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
